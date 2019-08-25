Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered by $317,112 Its Holding

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 75,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 111,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 187,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taylor Asset Management holds 2,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cap Management Associates Ny accumulated 21,824 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Covington Mngmt holds 343,745 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Randolph has invested 6.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,109 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,800 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc owns 6.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,009 shares. Knott David M has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 1.6% or 21,681 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 44,883 are owned by Brave Asset Management Inc. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 25,955 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Management Lc invested in 0.15% or 17,670 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 55,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Put) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.