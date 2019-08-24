Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hahn Capital Management Has Cut Its Jeld (KEYS) Position by $8.72 Billion as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jeld (KEYS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 100,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 488,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.64 billion, down from 589,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jeld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04 million shares traded or 162.62% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assoc owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,152 shares. 237,014 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,983 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.33% or 16.04M shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Lc has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset Management holds 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 113,051 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 25,000 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 10,056 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 99,500 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Amarillo Savings Bank holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank reported 3.61% stake. Mercer Advisers accumulated 6.28% or 79,421 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.53 million shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares to 425,984 shares, valued at $20.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL).