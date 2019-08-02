Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Trimmed Its Position by $309,114 as Share Price Rose; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Increased Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 29.72M shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.63M shares traded or 46.89% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Services Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 246,355 shares. Amg Funds Ltd owns 9,988 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 174 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 248,028 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 164,267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs reported 10,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. L And S Advsr Inc has 0.23% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Connable Office holds 0.39% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 27,725 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Westpac Banking holds 12,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,509 were reported by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares to 14,450 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,579 shares valued at $672,063 was sold by Gemmell James. On Friday, February 15 Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).