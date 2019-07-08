Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Has Decreased Its Holding by $309,114 as Market Value Rose; Target Com (TGT) Holder American National Bank Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 9.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

American National Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 69,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 2.45 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3% or 95,293 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt invested in 2.36% or 140,345 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 27,763 shares. Third Point Limited Co holds 0.66% or 500,000 shares. 2.22M were accumulated by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Spectrum Management Grp Inc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.32% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. 122,559 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Lockheed Martin Invest reported 15,030 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 37.86 million shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 597,869 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Lc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,045 shares. Drw Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.91% or 51,808 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18,255 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 90,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,833 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.