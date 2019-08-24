Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Ptc Com (PTC) Valuation Declined, Symphony Asset Management Lifted Stake by $495,420

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4)

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares to 5,885 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).