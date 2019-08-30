Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Increased Its Position by $895,250; Zpr Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Regal Beloit (RBC) as Share Value Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 145,413 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Walthausen & Com Ltd Liability Com invested 1.07% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 8,126 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 137,895 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Polaris Llc has 0.14% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 40,200 shares. Pnc Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,436 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 106,621 shares. Twin Mngmt reported 54,720 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 108,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP reported 7,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 450,058 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 27,875 shares. 128,400 are owned by Victory Cap Inc. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 5,200 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian reported 970,568 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 2.14% or 238,006 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.88% or 27,236 shares. Old Point Tru & Service N A has 65,911 shares. Blume Cap Management holds 3.67% or 59,277 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 850,413 shares. Retirement Planning Grp Inc invested in 2,370 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Limited Liability Company holds 8.11% or 408,000 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs stated it has 63,059 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co holds 240,830 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 4,073 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Co Ltd Partnership reported 2.14 million shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

