Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Position by $11.60 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Stake by $5.99 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 99,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.78M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap holds 0.89% or 49,589 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 16,110 shares. Moreover, Summit Strategies has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,885 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,863 shares. Summit Asset Llc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 727,714 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Becker Capital reported 3.02% stake. Marshall Wace Llp owns 35,116 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 2.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Capital Public Limited Co invested in 272,732 shares. Karp reported 18,702 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd invested in 28,615 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,780 shares. Decatur Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 172,847 shares or 6.35% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 300,191 shares. Savant Cap Lc accumulated 1.32% or 59,661 shares. Discovery Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct holds 3.55% or 289,448 shares in its portfolio. Burney Company has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,308 shares. Profit Invest Management Limited Com reported 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arga Invest LP owns 25,175 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 18,289 shares. Barr E S Commerce reported 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 11.13M shares. 2.12 million are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Bokf Na accumulated 1.35% or 478,511 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 330,164 shares. 605 are held by Fincl Pro. Halsey Ct owns 14,846 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.