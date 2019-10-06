Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Its Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 665,118 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45M, down from 225,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 2.75% or 52,692 shares in its portfolio. Third Point Limited Co holds 0.94% or 600,000 shares. Ulysses Limited Liability Company holds 3.04% or 254,200 shares in its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson stated it has 13,660 shares. Polaris Limited Liability Company reported 495,052 shares stake. Godsey Gibb Associates, Virginia-based fund reported 173,611 shares. Miller Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.32% or 10,529 shares. Washington Bancshares stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Investors Lc owns 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,524 shares. Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 148,353 are held by Sather Group Incorporated. Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,070 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & stated it has 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Main Drivers of Microsoft Stock Are Still Intact – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,365 shares to 24,165 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.02% or 267,434 shares. 46,285 are held by Envestnet Asset. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 56,390 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Partner Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.93% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 5,818 shares. Essex Comm Lc reported 0.07% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Hsbc Public Limited has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 297,647 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 34,164 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 8,414 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 22,800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 274,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,199 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dexcom prevails in patent dispute with WaveForm Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dexcom Appoints Bridgette Heller to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom Q4 revenue up 53% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.