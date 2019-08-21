Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Lifted Position; Sandy Spring Bank Decreased Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) as Share Value Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 554.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 114,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 134,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 3.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 18,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 75,072 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney Announces Additional Launch Dates for Disney+ – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,118 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision holds 56,381 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Hoplite Capital Management LP has 169,377 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Orca Mngmt Ltd holds 45,467 shares. Fosun International Ltd reported 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsr holds 10,448 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated holds 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 94,397 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 26,429 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,524 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.88% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1.25M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Filament Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.6% or 40,737 shares. 458,108 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.04% or 28,607 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc, Florida-based fund reported 87,163 shares. Churchill Corporation has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.84 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Value Etf (IUSV) by 12,438 shares to 281,008 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 15,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf.