Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $90.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Position in Oshkosh Truck (OSK) by $656,925 as Share Price Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 33,646 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 42,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 477,866 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91 million, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc reported 301,599 shares. Clark Cap Gru Inc invested in 1.36% or 485,043 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv, a California-based fund reported 80,700 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.84M shares. Zwj Counsel reported 305,875 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3.13% or 5.07M shares. Cambridge Financial Group owns 58,667 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.80 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.52 million were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9.04 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 1.14 million shares. 13,749 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Svcs. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,072 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 75,706 shares to 309,462 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN).