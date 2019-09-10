Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Position by $25.00 Million; As Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Stock Rose, National Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake by $518,430

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 15,664 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.09M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 15.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $12.08M for 20.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares to 175,280 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

