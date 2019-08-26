Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Stake by $7.39 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.89 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.26M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 9.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). One Limited Liability Corp reported 44,840 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles has 0.33% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,541 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 1.92 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has invested 1.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Reik & Com Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,033 shares. 35,557 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation has 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 20,578 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Llc has 163,800 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1,212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,005 shares. Palouse Mngmt reported 43,464 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker invested in 1.28% or 107,685 shares. Hwg Partnership has 56,161 shares. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 82,060 shares or 28.75% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.51% or 381,704 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros holds 6.09% or 221,197 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Lc reported 13.29 million shares or 8.65% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Financial stated it has 15,107 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3.11M shares or 3.6% of the stock. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Company has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Limited reported 9.09 million shares stake.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 316,969 shares to 412,705 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).