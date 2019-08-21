Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Union Bankshares Lowered Its Holding by $409,734; As Oshkosh Com (OSK) Shares Rose, Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $555,000

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 521,034 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp analyzed 3,502 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,078 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 58,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft's App; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform;

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 66,610 shares to 501,657 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 21,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin accumulated 436 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 44,248 shares. 4,300 are held by Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Company New York invested in 23,208 shares. First Finance Bancorp stated it has 0.21% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Opus Cap Ltd Liability reported 8,283 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,926 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Co has 21,895 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.09% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,987 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Parkside Retail Bank And has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd has invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 269,785 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares to 14,361 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).