Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $541,975; Palestra Capital Management Holds Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, down from 39,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.41 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 442,273 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 338,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,651 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 24,622 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.17% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Us National Bank De holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 2,553 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 555,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 3,493 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 385,000 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc owns 9,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 333,951 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd stated it has 18,416 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 19,716 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 194,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 70,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C.. 4,000 shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III, worth $276,160.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $134.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,990 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,540 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.67% or 2.25M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 1.45M shares. Diker Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.74% or 15,139 shares. Bristol John W Ny, New York-based fund reported 916,938 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 1.47% or 280,607 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ops Ltd accumulated 6,683 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Alps Advsr invested in 70,983 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 6,926 were reported by Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated. Linscomb Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 121,396 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature And Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 43,822 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 72,706 shares. 4,100 are owned by Glovista Invs Limited Company.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.