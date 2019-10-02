Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Position by $476,406; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 191,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.71M, down from 195,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 20.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 3.23M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 226,126 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 1.88% or 110,257 shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5.41M shares. Next Fin Grp invested in 0.52% or 36,183 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 1.58M shares. Alyeska Investment Gp LP owns 169,259 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,196 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 307,097 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage invested in 2.84% or 368,828 shares. 150,000 are owned by Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 241,305 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate reported 61,448 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.