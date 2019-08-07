Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder National Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 9.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 2.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

