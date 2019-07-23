Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $609,804; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Horan Capital Advisors Cut Position by $496,617

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.82% stake. 30,828 are held by Gm Advisory. Clough Capital Prns LP holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 287,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 2.7% or 1.62 million shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.39M shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Utd Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.95% or 1.14M shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 22,533 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc accumulated 537,544 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 50,914 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,961 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,360 shares. First Amer Bank holds 225,445 shares. Moreover, Tctc Llc has 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 549,976 shares. Md Sass Investors Service Incorporated holds 2.77% or 147,359 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,973 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 536,937 shares stake. Parsons Ri has 145,861 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Mngmt Inc invested in 2,010 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp has 1.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lc owns 5,244 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 2,053 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 434,485 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 9,500 are held by Lumina Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stephens Ar accumulated 275,061 shares or 0.66% of the stock. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 11,705 shares. 188,948 were reported by St Germain D J Comm Incorporated. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).