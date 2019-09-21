Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Regentatlantic Capital Stake in Allstate (ALL) Has Lowered by $1.45 Million

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,249 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 112,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 1.17M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,702 were reported by Pinnacle. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 689,608 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,046 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 11,191 shares. Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Madison Investment Holding Incorporated stated it has 2,800 shares. American Interest holds 0.07% or 171,558 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 2,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 1.08% or 61,359 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.6% or 107,427 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Lc reported 6,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares And Tru owns 3,252 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,512 shares to 146,172 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 216,657 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 11.12M shares. Hs Ptnrs Lc invested in 2.67% or 594,326 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 2.37 million shares or 1.93% of the stock. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested 4.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & reported 5.80 million shares stake. Cap Ca has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Lawrence B holds 60,186 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Aimz Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Research & has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,173 shares. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.79% or 646,707 shares. Tt has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.78% or 21,456 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,040 shares to 179,000 shares, valued at $23.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).