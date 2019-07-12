Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Cut Its Position by $10.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $17.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 20.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56M, down from 20.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Invsts invested in 22.57M shares. Tctc Ltd Llc invested in 906,705 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,043 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 10,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invests America Incorporated has 0.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 90,095 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.85M shares. Everence Capital Management reported 25,781 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Street Corporation holds 58.64 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). National Pension Service holds 0.11% or 998,155 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,054 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $279.48 million for 31.21 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 2.48M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability reported 43.07M shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 61,014 shares. First Business Services reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 4.36% or 101,377 shares. The Connecticut-based Arga Invest LP has invested 0.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Investment reported 3.75% stake. Hanseatic stated it has 6.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Prtnrs has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap Management holds 11,530 shares. Alley Communications Limited Liability Co has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Cap Mgmt reported 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Limited Company has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).