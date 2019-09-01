Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.70 Million as Shares Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $741,999

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 71.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 14,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 5,666 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 20,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 20,383 shares to 53,350 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 6.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.