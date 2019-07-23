Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 47,548 shares traded or 70.88% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Financial Corp (Indiana) (THFF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.