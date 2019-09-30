Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Raised Holding by $542,241 as Stock Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cypress Capital Group Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 15,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 33,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 1.04M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 9.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 120,682 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,162 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And Incorporated has 205,618 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity & Verity Lc reported 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Griffin Asset Management reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.80M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd holds 0.6% or 16,464 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 5.83% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.95 million shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 375,576 shares or 8.35% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 411,729 shares. Cap Counsel Limited accumulated 0.12% or 13,057 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10.05M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bullish Betting Ramps Up as Microsoft Holds Near Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Option Traders Make Massive Bets On Microsoft Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Microsoft Stock Benefits From Large Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Windows 10 Gives Investors Another Reason to Buy Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 5,633 shares to 20,797 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,436 shares to 110,177 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Twin holds 0.15% or 23,420 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 5,117 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.55% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 4,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 199,201 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.29% or 180,386 shares. America First Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Excalibur Management has invested 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). General American Investors accumulated 1.49% or 168,000 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 24,063 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 362,002 shares. National Pension Service reported 508,643 shares stake. Meritage Port holds 0.33% or 34,333 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.38% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.85 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.