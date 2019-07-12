Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $764,595 as Stock Value Rose; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose, Tiger Management Increased by $7.35 Million Its Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 308,255 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc analyzed 6,535 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 256,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 10.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).