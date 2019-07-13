Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) by $780,000 as Share Price Declined

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 13,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 47,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc analyzed 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 343,587 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq" on June 14, 2019

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares to 9,195 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Management Inc reported 32,894 shares. Kessler Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,854 shares. Rwwm accumulated 253,956 shares or 8.92% of the stock. Osborne Prns Cap Management Limited Com has 162,087 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,001 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 1.08 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,936 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Cap Tru accumulated 2,200 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc invested in 0% or 3,547 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 42,271 shares in its portfolio. Mawer, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Sand Hill Lc invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Fincl Serv stated it has 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12 million shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 42.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $4.74 million for 16.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. Shares for $2.75M were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E. $1.97 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. GABOS PAUL G also bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes " – Nasdaq" on March 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 56,800 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 288,943 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Returns Ltd Liability stated it has 163,985 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Northern holds 156,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 121,590 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.04% or 31,084 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cannell Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.79% or 888,008 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,052 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Caprock invested in 0.31% or 58,940 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 19,931 shares. State Street stated it has 260,710 shares.