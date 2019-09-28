Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Its Stake by $305,102 as Stock Price Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Value Rose While Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s alternative chicken play seen as a possibility – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger to test plant-based meat response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Are Stocks Now a Buy, Buy, Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 19,575 shares to 40,735 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 1,847 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,319 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 1.46M shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 41,593 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.05% or 14,856 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.06% or 2.50M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited reported 47,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 61,516 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Street Corporation reported 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Washington-based Palouse Capital Management has invested 1.22% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 107,371 shares to 816,014 shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.75 million were accumulated by Boston Partners. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.21% or 142,197 shares. Jlb And Assoc, a Michigan-based fund reported 131,497 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,539 shares. Carnegie Asset Llc invested in 2.42% or 277,708 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 75,897 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 3.37% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4.63M shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 4.81M shares or 3.01% of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 4.89% or 339,804 shares in its portfolio. Tt Intll has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard Inc holds 360,099 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 354,835 shares stake.