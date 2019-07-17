Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $6.19 Million; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 12.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd analyzed 45,743 shares as the company's stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 1.12M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin Palmer Associates Incorporated holds 5.32% or 57,867 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,308 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability has 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj reported 6,684 shares. Vontobel Asset Management accumulated 3.43 million shares or 3.34% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3.45M shares. Grassi Inv Management stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.83M were accumulated by Pointstate Capital Lp. Glaxis Ltd Company invested in 82,060 shares. Navellier And Assocs owns 15,209 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,804 shares. Jensen Mgmt has 4.32M shares. Amer Assets Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 347,099 shares stake. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.48% or 15,998 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 2.32M shares to 11.01M shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.