Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Cut Stake; Union Pac (UNP) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.42 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03M, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors owns 14,607 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La reported 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 2,630 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,227 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Inverness Counsel Lc New York has 1.84% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 202,287 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,691 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 118,835 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 35,800 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.32% or 14,397 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,820 shares to 9,486 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,865 shares. 3.04 million are held by Artisan Partners Partnership. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 77,897 shares. Farmers Tru Co holds 2.7% or 80,916 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 84,103 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Ma invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants accumulated 78,294 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,197 shares. The New York-based Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mcmillion Management Inc has 6.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ny holds 0.07% or 3,344 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corp stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,785 shares. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 153,077 shares or 4% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

