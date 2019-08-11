Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Stake; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 13,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 33,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 47,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 569,021 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 392,784 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 4.60M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability Company has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Company invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Capital Lc invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bamco Ny owns 230,208 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.1% or 418,247 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 285,443 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 8,694 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.93% or 26,240 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 39,224 shares. 4.25 million are owned by Uss Invest Management Limited.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,105 shares to 2,130 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc by 11,574 shares to 236,203 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 54,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Co invested in 34,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Assetmark invested in 10 shares. De Burlo Gru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,650 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 375,076 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 221,678 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Acadian Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bluemountain Cap Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 388,692 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 113,766 were accumulated by Van Eck. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com reported 80,284 shares.