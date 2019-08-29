Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $576,810; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.30M market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 356,265 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 14.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 3,211 shares to 304,520 shares, valued at $62.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 118.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,547 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

