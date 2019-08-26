Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding Boosted by Engaged Capital Llc

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25M shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP has invested 0.19% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 43,723 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 112 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 6,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 31,900 shares. Lapides Asset Management accumulated 431,500 shares. Sei Invests owns 106,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ent Financial Services owns 81 shares. First Personal Financial Service owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. River Road Asset Llc owns 134,682 shares. 15,415 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 22,499 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 370,166 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $19.38 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Grp Llc holds 2.79% or 28,218 shares. 2,000 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd. 551,246 were accumulated by Alyeska Invest Grp L P. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2.9% or 124,987 shares. Mu Ltd reported 53,000 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13 million shares. The California-based West Oak Ltd has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 109,573 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc holds 97,338 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J stated it has 109,689 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Intact Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Trust owns 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 483,598 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt Company has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Management Ltd has 254,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.