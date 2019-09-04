Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Increased Its Position by $27.25 Million; Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Eqt (EQT) Position as Shares Declined

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 368,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 9.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.87M, down from 9.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 5.44M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $612,567 activity. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue.

