Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selz Capital Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Continues to Hold Position in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG)

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 660,788 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares to 18,151 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,208 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Jones Brown Inc. – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Abram Interstate Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners by 40,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

