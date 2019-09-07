Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Increased Stake by $731,835 as Stock Value Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53 million shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19,090 are held by Chickasaw Capital. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 379,978 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bessemer Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,490 shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Lc holds 145,824 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree owns 34,534 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Lc holds 1.51% or 28,449 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 8.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab reported 0.04% stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2.03% or 2.58 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 202,442 shares. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 8,370 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,771 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 288,273 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.1% or 39,366 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,361 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont invested in 0.02% or 1,781 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 20,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 8,703 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 26,451 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd Liability Co In has invested 3.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 34,260 are owned by Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.