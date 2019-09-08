Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Holding; Quinn Opportunity Partners Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Decreased by $324,000 as Valuation Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97M, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 339,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, down from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,652 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $80.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 0.26% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 89,026 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.94M shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc invested 1.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc holds 38,232 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Covington Management invested in 252,830 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 96,349 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Com owns 2,076 shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 582,172 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP owns 404,705 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 24,212 shares. Cv Starr & Tru invested in 1.17% or 96,726 shares. 367,123 are owned by Martin Lc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 1,800 shares. Miles Cap Inc owns 15,674 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Llc holds 120.32 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.60M shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.13% or 1,155 shares. Partner Investment Management LP reported 1.22% stake. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 350,625 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 1.6% or 115,994 shares. Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 8.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Associates holds 1.66% or 9.28M shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv holds 106,234 shares or 5.06% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr Inc owns 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,080 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,452 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated has 132 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 558,801 shares.