Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $19.86 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Rose, Yakira Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $12.89 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 33,759 shares. Eaton Vance owns 134,185 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 235,733 shares. Oz Limited Partnership owns 857,916 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,717 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parkside Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Ptnrs Lp owns 180,000 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. York Cap Mgmt Global Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 422,395 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,703 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.08% or 703,170 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 700,693 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. S Muoio And Lc holds 1.67% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 10,000 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 16,220 shares. World Asset has 11,749 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,977 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 55,283 shares to 452,190 shares, valued at $90.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

