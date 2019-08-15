Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Its Position by $366,795 as Stock Value Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Holding by $672,399 as Shares Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 32,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 24,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 56,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.222 during the last trading session, reaching $4.418. About 2.84 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA VOTED 21 TO 3 OVER STANNSOPORFIN; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Mallinckrodt Inc. et al.; Withdrawal of Approval of Five New Drug Applications; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Investors Ready for Any Good News as Rout Deepens

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 9.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap LP invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank Of The West stated it has 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Capital Lc holds 9.04 million shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 744,695 shares. Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,865 shares. Loudon Invest Management Llc reported 22,839 shares. Cap World Invsts has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Ltd reported 8,705 shares stake. Wealthquest Corp holds 13,613 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.45 million shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability stated it has 335,691 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Capital reported 0.12% stake. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 21,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 219,040 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Associates LP invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Raymond James & Associates accumulated 10,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 247,526 shares. American Fincl Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 88,450 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 14,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 262,908 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 40,149 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 72,485 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 16,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 69,807 shares.