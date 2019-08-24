Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Lowered Holding by $658,710 as Share Price Rose; Connable Office Lifted Position in Keycorp (KEY) as Share Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,737 were reported by Filament Lc. Federated Investors Pa invested in 2.66 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 26,554 shares. 583,924 are held by Associated Banc. Md Sass Invsts Services Inc reported 147,359 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Farmers Communications reported 80,916 shares stake. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 5.32% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 91.67 million shares. Barbara Oil Communication has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 1.23M shares for 8.6% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 612,641 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Firsthand Mngmt owns 100,000 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc holds 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 39,882 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 40,366 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares to 33,939 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.