Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $103.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Partners reported 46,300 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability holds 5,572 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service Inc holds 39,062 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 3.53% or 437,638 shares. 34,844 are owned by Northrock Partners Limited Liability Com. Sfmg holds 0.87% or 51,119 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability owns 373,197 shares or 9.84% of their US portfolio. Bernzott Advisors has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.1% stake. Tctc Hldgs Lc has 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 549,976 shares. Pettee Investors owns 15,935 shares. The Alaska-based Alaska Permanent Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio invested in 1.15% or 10,643 shares. Sky Investment Grp Lc owns 74,220 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 410,571 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,290 shares to 10,735 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).