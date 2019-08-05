Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $18.21 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $208.04. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 24.74M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Grp Limited Liability Co reported 6,996 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1.98% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,134 shares. 2,000 were reported by Brandywine Tru Communication. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 528 shares. E&G Lp accumulated 5,000 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 3,379 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.58% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 27,476 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com. Charter Tru Company holds 0.4% or 17,128 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,140 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp owns 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,264 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 864,275 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd reported 14,241 shares stake.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc by 15,000 shares to 228,050 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Generates Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,029 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 159,480 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 12.08% stake. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Lc has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 6.21% or 79,386 shares. American Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 17.46 million shares. Churchill Corp holds 0.25% or 78,215 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 131,997 shares. Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,324 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.66 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 375,571 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point Tru And Financial Svcs N A holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,911 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.