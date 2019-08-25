Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $103.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stake by $3.36 Million; Stock Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 840,409 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Ltd invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Advisors Lc reported 1.58% stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,560 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or stated it has 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 1.13% or 81,624 shares. Invesco Limited invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Bancshares holds 27,649 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,721 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability owns 3.25M shares. New York-based Burns J W And has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 4,073 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 4.9% or 388,721 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Inc has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,502 shares. Baillie Gifford Company owns 5.83M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital holds 0.02% or 8,723 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1,500 shares. Regions Finance owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt Limited Co Ct owns 4.76 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 37,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 2.19% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sei Investments accumulated 0.05% or 431,325 shares. Synovus reported 114 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 45,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc holds 520,036 shares. 81,643 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 50,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 22,703 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 9,064 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 484,692 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares to 292,010 shares, valued at $34.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.