Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Holding by $4.20 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 68,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 869,362 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12M, down from 938,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 89.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 19,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 480 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has 340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Llc reported 1.38M shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brinker Cap owns 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 12,681 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 153,550 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 44,154 shares. Barnett Inc holds 0.52% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 15,100 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,163 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,602 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership accumulated 2.29 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Millennium Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cwm Ltd Company owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 1.40M shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 21,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenbrier Partners Cap Limited Liability Company owns 80,000 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Management Wa holds 20.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,215 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 378,636 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl stated it has 98,817 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 59,334 were reported by Cypress Asset Tx. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Co has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Mgmt stated it has 6,156 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 76,273 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 5.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 393,463 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 60,186 shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Alleghany De accumulated 1.49 million shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Ltd accumulated 7,484 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct has 7.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 4.23 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.