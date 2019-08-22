Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Stake by $9.51 Million; Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) owns 217,241 shares or 7.95% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.25 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,240 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 677 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.19 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,776 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Management Corp stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hexavest accumulated 1.97% or 1.32M shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 123,515 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 2.33% or 16.04 million shares. Schaller Invest owns 3,850 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Company reported 2,200 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,277 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,583 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $87.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meridian accumulated 1,835 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.92% or 329,685 shares. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 0.54% or 1,474 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited has invested 1.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allen Investment Limited Liability Com holds 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 67,985 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp invested in 5.92% or 3,330 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 6,029 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Inv Llc invested in 0% or 5,847 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Inc holds 3.5% or 2,750 shares. Woodstock stated it has 151 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Drw Securities Lc invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is There a Place for Facebook in This Market? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).