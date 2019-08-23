Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Viking Fund Management Cut Its Stake in Williams Cos (WMB) as Valuation Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 298,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 439,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 737,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate reported 3.24% stake. Alexandria Cap Ltd owns 75,084 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 53,375 shares. Illinois-based New England Rech Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc accumulated 3.23% or 35,517 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd owns 348 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 1.02% or 1.31M shares. Hrt Lc has 2,796 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc accumulated 22,521 shares. California-based Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,502 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. On Monday, May 20 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock.