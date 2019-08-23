Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Its Stake; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 11.95 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,672 shares to 4,354 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,259 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,295 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0.27% or 10.25 million shares. Keating Counselors owns 2.89% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 146,765 shares. 988,377 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The California-based Blume Capital Management Inc has invested 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 179,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Co. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.04% or 6,722 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 73,200 shares. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,857 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.41 million shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 715,887 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 8.93 million shares or 1.72% of the stock. Addison Capital accumulated 13,312 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 81.37 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 23,460 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 202,654 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 5.80 million shares or 4.09% of the stock. Ruggie Gru has 15 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 228,501 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 4.72% or 303,841 shares. Diker Mgmt Llc invested 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 240,587 shares for 7.37% of their portfolio. 170,850 were reported by Grimes And. Bragg Financial Advsrs invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,955 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global by 55,710 shares to 1,434 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,168 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT).