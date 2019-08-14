Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Position; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $315,952

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 1,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 126,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 124,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.36. About 1.52M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio – July 2019 Highlights – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,444 shares to 282,113 shares, valued at $96.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 5,567 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.26% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 65,182 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 1,115 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co reported 115 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 94,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Communication Limited reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Atria Investments Ltd Llc owns 1,277 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 394 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 720 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lmr Llp accumulated 86,487 shares. Bonness Enter holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,700 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,452 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 823,228 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Associate has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,450 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com reported 54,678 shares stake. 949,578 are owned by Millennium Management Limited. Weatherstone stated it has 4,449 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 355,653 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Co Inc stated it has 228,501 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors LP has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Management Llc holds 254,000 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares to 49,591 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,853 shares, and cut its stake in C.