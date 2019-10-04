Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Centene (CNC) Holding

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 18,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.52 million, down from 358,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 7.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 295,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 1.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,400 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,883 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,662 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 3,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).