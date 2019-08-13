Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Upped Position by $737,685; As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Cut Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 61,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 55,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 298,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 439,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, down from 737,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 33,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.21M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 85,781 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.88 million shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 231,880 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Synovus Financial reported 7,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford owns 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 131,849 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Citigroup accumulated 1.93M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 48,410 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited, Japan-based fund reported 200,922 shares. Mai Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 117,240 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5.92 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 35,908 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.46% or 14.44 million shares in its portfolio. City Holding Company has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Hoplite Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 251,824 were accumulated by Meritage Mgmt. Fjarde Ap reported 2.18M shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 20,685 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 1.19M shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mrj Cap Inc has 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,191 shares. Becker Management Inc holds 2.91% or 665,010 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Planning invested in 136,381 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 1.16 million shares or 1.48% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 72,712 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.63M shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,965 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).