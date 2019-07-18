Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Trimmed Stake; As Och (OZM) Shares Rose, Holder Caz Investments LP Decreased Stake by $3.82 Million

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 40,962 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 22/03/2018 – Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 170,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 11.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M reported 0% of its portfolio in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM). Caz Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $21,355 activity.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.96M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

