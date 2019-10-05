Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Its Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $7.61 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 54,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 785,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.45M, up from 731,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 13,343 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 1.25 million are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability. 7,585 were reported by Zevenbergen Cap Investments Llc. Nottingham Advsr reported 4,955 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 14.70 million shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 2,276 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.92% or 5.40 million shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,762 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.47% or 100,019 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 329,019 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Torch Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 22,419 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 0.55% or 45,175 shares in its portfolio.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 189,368 shares to 19.27M shares, valued at $181.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) by 312,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

