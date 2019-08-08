Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.59 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, down from 198,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 6,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,171 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 39,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 4.65M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11,279 shares to 158,309 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.